Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    STARBASE teams collaborate to deliver STEM education [Image 3 of 3]

    STARBASE teams collaborate to deliver STEM education

    MARTINBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Martinsburg STARBASE and the Winchester STARBASE Academy staffs, photographed here in a Martinsburg STARBASE classroom April 8, 2021, collaborated recently to deliver their science, technology engineering and math lessons to students in Virginia and West Virginia. Typically students travel to the STARBASE locations, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Winchester, Virginia, but various COVID-19 pandemic policies in the schools created limitations on how the curriculum could be presented. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 10:19
    Photo ID: 6602209
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-PU513-0001
    Resolution: 5087x3391
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: MARTINBURG, WV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STARBASE teams collaborate to deliver STEM education [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight April 2012
    Firefighters train to save lives
    STARBASE teams collaborate to deliver STEM education

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STARBASE teams collaborate to deliver STEM education

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    STARBASE
    WVANG
    167th AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT