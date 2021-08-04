STARBASE teams collaborate to deliver STEM education

Martinsburg STARBASE and the Winchester STARBASE Academy staffs, photographed here in a Martinsburg STARBASE classroom April 8, 2021, collaborated recently to deliver their science, technology engineering and math lessons to students in Virginia and West Virginia. Typically students travel to the STARBASE locations, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Winchester, Virginia, but various COVID-19 pandemic policies in the schools created limitations on how the curriculum could be presented. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

