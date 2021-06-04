U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Coffman and Senior Airman Justin Ashby, firefighters for the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron, recently saved a man’s life, pulling him out of a burning house. The firefighters credit the feat to their intensive training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 10:18
|Photo ID:
|6602208
|VIRIN:
|210406-Z-PU513-0002
|Resolution:
|5319x3546
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters train to save lives [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Firefighters train to save lives
