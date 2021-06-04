Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters train to save lives [Image 2 of 3]

    Firefighters train to save lives

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Coffman and Senior Airman Justin Ashby, firefighters for the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron, recently saved a man’s life, pulling him out of a burning house. The firefighters credit the feat to their intensive training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    This work, Firefighters train to save lives [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firefighters
    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167th AW

