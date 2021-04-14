167th Ground Transportation Trains Sherriff's Office on MRAP Vehicle

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Thomas Shepherd, a ground transportation specialist with the 167th Airlift Wing, instructs the Jefferson County Sherriff Office’s Special Response and Rescue Team on details about the Mine-Resistant, Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle they recently acquired as part of a familiarization training between 167th members and the JSCO in Kearneysville, West Virginia, Apr. 14, 2021. The training was held in both a classroom and hands-on environment, allowing Jefferson County Sherriff’s deputies the opportunity to learn about their new piece of equipment while strengthening their relationship with the 167th. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US