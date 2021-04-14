Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Ground Transportation Trains Sherriff's Office on MRAP Vehicle [Image 1 of 2]

    167th Ground Transportation Trains Sherriff's Office on MRAP Vehicle

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Thomas Shepherd, a ground transportation specialist with the 167th Airlift Wing, instructs the Jefferson County Sherriff Office’s Special Response and Rescue Team on details about the Mine-Resistant, Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle they recently acquired as part of a familiarization training between 167th members and the JSCO in Kearneysville, West Virginia, Apr. 14, 2021. The training was held in both a classroom and hands-on environment, allowing Jefferson County Sherriff’s deputies the opportunity to learn about their new piece of equipment while strengthening their relationship with the 167th. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 09:45
    Photo ID: 6602144
    VIRIN: 210414-Z-WS080-1001
    Resolution: 5285x3523
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Ground Transportation Trains Sherriff's Office on MRAP Vehicle [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    MRAP
    training
    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167th AW

