167th Ground Transportation Trains Sherriff's Office on MRAP Vehicle

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Shepherd, a ground transportation specialist with the 167th Airlift Wing, demonstrates how to access compartments on a Mine-Resistant, Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during a familiarization training between 167th Airmen and the Jefferson County Sherriff Office’s Special Response and Rescue Team in Kearneysville, West Virginia, Apr. 14, 2021. The training, conducted by Shepherd, served as a basic introduction to operation of the MRAP vehicle that the JSCO recently acquired. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

