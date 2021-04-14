U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Shepherd, a ground transportation specialist with the 167th Airlift Wing, demonstrates how to access compartments on a Mine-Resistant, Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during a familiarization training between 167th Airmen and the Jefferson County Sherriff Office’s Special Response and Rescue Team in Kearneysville, West Virginia, Apr. 14, 2021. The training, conducted by Shepherd, served as a basic introduction to operation of the MRAP vehicle that the JSCO recently acquired. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 09:45
|Photo ID:
|6602145
|VIRIN:
|210414-Z-WS080-1002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 167th Ground Transportation Trains Sherriff's Office on MRAP Vehicle [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT