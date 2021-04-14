Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Ground Transportation Trains Sherriff's Office on MRAP Vehicle [Image 2 of 2]

    167th Ground Transportation Trains Sherriff's Office on MRAP Vehicle

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Shepherd, a ground transportation specialist with the 167th Airlift Wing, demonstrates how to access compartments on a Mine-Resistant, Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during a familiarization training between 167th Airmen and the Jefferson County Sherriff Office’s Special Response and Rescue Team in Kearneysville, West Virginia, Apr. 14, 2021. The training, conducted by Shepherd, served as a basic introduction to operation of the MRAP vehicle that the JSCO recently acquired. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 09:45
    Photo ID: 6602145
    VIRIN: 210414-Z-WS080-1002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.27 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Ground Transportation Trains Sherriff's Office on MRAP Vehicle [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MRAP
    training
    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167th AW

