MEDDAC B Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Staff. Sgt. Samantha Delgado assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) Bavaria crosses a cable bridge during the MEDDAC Bavaria Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 11, 2021. Competitors were tested for agility, mature judgement, physical fitness, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

