    MEDDAC B Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 7]

    MEDDAC B Best Warrior Competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Spc. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) Bavaria take down information regarding the competing soldier’s assessment during the MEDDAC Bavaria Best Warrior Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 11, 2021. Competitors were tested for agility, mature judgement, physical fitness, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 08:45
    VIRIN: 210411-A-BA691-0014
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    MEDDAC B Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    MEDDAC
    StrongEurope
    7th Army Training Command

