RIJEKA, Croatia (Apr. 15, 2021) Seaman Lamacio Veal, left, and Seaman Nakiyah Noble grind off old paint during a regularly scheduled maintenance aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Apr. 15, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 03:30 Photo ID: 6601726 VIRIN: 210415-N-GW139-1035 Resolution: 4597x3284 Size: 756.34 KB Location: RIJEKA, HR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams maintenance in Croatia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.