Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    36th SFS Conducts Jungle Patrol [Image 4 of 5]

    36th SFS Conducts Jungle Patrol

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A spider is shown during a jungle patrol on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 16, 2021. The 36th Security Forces Squadron regularly patrols the beaches and jungles on AAFB to deter trespassing, poaching, and to check that fishers with base access have proper fishing licensing. Patrolling on base also gives the 36th SFS the chance to develop community policing by talking with the community on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 01:23
    Photo ID: 6601619
    VIRIN: 210416-F-SP573-1050
    Resolution: 7078x4630
    Size: 19.4 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th SFS Conducts Jungle Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th SFS Conducts Jungle Patrol
    36th SFS Conducts Jungle Patrol
    36th SFS Conducts Jungle Patrol
    36th SFS Conducts Jungle Patrol
    36th SFS Conducts Jungle Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing
    Jungle
    36th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT