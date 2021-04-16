36th SFS Conducts Jungle Patrol

A spider is shown during a jungle patrol on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 16, 2021. The 36th Security Forces Squadron regularly patrols the beaches and jungles on AAFB to deter trespassing, poaching, and to check that fishers with base access have proper fishing licensing. Patrolling on base also gives the 36th SFS the chance to develop community policing by talking with the community on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

