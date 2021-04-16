U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Rodgers, NCO in charge of installation security assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron, conducts a routine jungle patrol on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 16, 2021. The 36th SFS patrols AAFB to deter trespassing, poaching, and to check that fishers with base access have proper fishing licensing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 01:23
|Photo ID:
|6601614
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-SP573-1055
|Resolution:
|6576x4405
|Size:
|20.62 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th SFS Conducts Jungle Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
