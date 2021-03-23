Col. Thomas Matelski, rear left in the Army uniform, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan; and USAG Japan Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Turner, rear right in the Army uniform, recognize the garrison’s fire department at Camp Zama, Japan, March 23, for winning the Department of Defense Fire and Emergency Services Annual Firefighter Awards’ best in the Pacific award. Regional Fire Chief Frank Wombwell stands to the right of Turner, and Regional Deputy Fire Chief Richard Juday stands to the right of Matelski.

Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 USAG Japan Fire Department named best in Army in 'large department' category