U.S. Army Garrison Japan Fire Department fire personnel participate in training at Kastner Army Airfield, Japan, Dec. 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 23:11
|Photo ID:
|6601540
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-IT218-009
|Resolution:
|2952x2044
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Japan Fire Department named best in Army in ‘large department’ category [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Japan Fire Department named best in Army in ‘large department’ category
LEAVE A COMMENT