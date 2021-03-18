SBIRS GEO-5 off-loading from the C-5M Super Galaxy

A ground crew unloads the SBIRS GEO-5 from a C-5M Galaxy at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., March 18, 2021. The satellite was taken to a processing facility to undergo testing and fueling prior to encapsulation. The satellite is expected to launch in May 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Walter Talens)

