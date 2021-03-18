A ground crew unloads the SBIRS GEO-5 from a C-5M Galaxy at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., March 18, 2021. The satellite was taken to a processing facility to undergo testing and fueling prior to encapsulation. The satellite is expected to launch in May 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Walter Talens)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 19:49
|Photo ID:
|6601296
|VIRIN:
|210318-X-GT718-1001
|Resolution:
|3915x1971
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
|Hometown:
|PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SBIRS GEO-5 off-loading from the C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 2 of 2], by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
