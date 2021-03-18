Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SBIRS GEO-5 off-loading from the C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 2 of 2]

    SBIRS GEO-5 off-loading from the C-5M Super Galaxy

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    A ground crew unloads the SBIRS GEO-5 from a C-5M Galaxy at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., March 18, 2021. The satellite was taken to a processing facility to undergo testing and fueling prior to encapsulation. The satellite is expected to launch in May 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Walter Talens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 19:49
    Photo ID: 6601296
    VIRIN: 210318-X-GT718-1001
    Resolution: 3915x1971
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US 
    Hometown: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Hometown: MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
    Hometown: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBIRS GEO-5 off-loading from the C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 2 of 2], by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SBIRS GEO-5 loading into C-5M Super Galaxy for transport
    SBIRS GEO-5 off-loading from the C-5M Super Galaxy

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    National Defense
    SBIRS
    SMC
    Missile Warning
    GEO-5

