    SBIRS GEO-5 loading into C-5M Super Galaxy for transport [Image 1 of 2]

    SBIRS GEO-5 loading into C-5M Super Galaxy for transport

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    A C-5M Super Galaxy crew from the 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., prepares to front load the SBIRS GEO 5 satellite into the plane’s cargo hold, at Moffett Airfield, Calif., March 17, 2021. The satellite traveled across the country from the Lockheed Martin Space Systems Center satellite integration facility in Sunnyvale, Calif., to the processing facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Walter Talens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 19:49
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Hometown: MOFFETT FIELD, CA, US
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    SBIRS GEO-5 loading into C-5M Super Galaxy for transport
    SBIRS GEO-5 off-loading from the C-5M Super Galaxy

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    National Defense
    SBIRS
    SMC
    Missile Warning
    GEO-5

