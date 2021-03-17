SBIRS GEO-5 loading into C-5M Super Galaxy for transport

A C-5M Super Galaxy crew from the 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., prepares to front load the SBIRS GEO 5 satellite into the plane’s cargo hold, at Moffett Airfield, Calif., March 17, 2021. The satellite traveled across the country from the Lockheed Martin Space Systems Center satellite integration facility in Sunnyvale, Calif., to the processing facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Walter Talens)

Date Taken: 03.17.2021