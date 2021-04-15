Chilean Army Defense Attaché meets with U.S. Army South Leadership

U.S. Army South leadership stands with the Chilean Army Attaché in front of the Army South headquarters on JBSA - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 15, 2021. The Chilean Army Attaché visited Army South headquarters and Brooke Army Medical Center today to conduct key leadership engagements with senior leaders, understand security cooperation activities between our armies and learn more about U.S. medical treatment systems for our service members. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens) (This photo was edited from the original version)

