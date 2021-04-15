Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chilean Army Defense Attaché meets with U.S. Army South Leadership

    Chilean Army Defense Attaché meets with U.S. Army South Leadership

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South leadership meets with the Chilean Army Attaché on JBSA - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 15, 2021. The Chilean Army Attaché visited Army South headquarters and Brooke Army Medical Center today to conduct key leadership engagements with senior leaders, understand security cooperation activities between our armies and learn more about U.S. medical treatment systems for our service members. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens) (This photo was edited from the original version)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 17:30
    Photo ID: 6600952
    VIRIN: 210415-A-JF826-1029
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    This work, Chilean Army Defense Attaché meets with U.S. Army South Leadership, by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

