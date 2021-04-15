U.S. Army Futures Command, or AFC, conducts a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to mark a new phase for the Army Software Factory, which now has an official presence within the Austin Community College District’s Rio Grande Campus, in Austin, Texas, April 15, 2021. In addition to Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer and principal military advisor the president of the United States, the ceremony included Gen. John M. Murray, AFC’s commanding general, and Dr. Richard Rhodes, the district’s chancellor. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Luke J. Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 17:29 Photo ID: 6600935 VIRIN: 210415-A-HE309-517 Resolution: 6307x4205 Size: 15.59 MB Location: AUSTIN, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Software Factory Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.