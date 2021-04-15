Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Software Factory Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 8 of 22]

    Software Factory Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Luke Allen 

    Army Futures Command

    U.S. Army Futures Command, or AFC, conducts a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to mark a new phase for the Army Software Factory, which now has an official presence within the Austin Community College District’s Rio Grande Campus, in Austin, Texas, April 15, 2021. In addition to Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer and principal military advisor the president of the United States, the ceremony included Gen. John M. Murray, AFC’s commanding general, and Dr. Richard Rhodes, the district’s chancellor. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Luke J. Allen)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 17:30
    Photo ID: 6600925
    VIRIN: 210415-A-HE309-144
    Resolution: 4617x3298
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    This work, Software Factory Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Technology
    U.S. Army
    Mark Milley
    U.S. Army Futures Command

