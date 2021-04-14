NGB Chief visits Florida National Guard units

Three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters carrying U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, National Guard Bureau chief, Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, Director of the Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James Eifert, the Adjutant General of Florida, and other senior officials, land at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, April 14, 2021. Hokanson toured the 125th Fighter Wing and Camp Blanding Joint Training Center meeting with Soldiers and Airmen to learn how they support the Florida National Guard mission. (U. S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

Date Taken: 04.14.2021
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US