    NGB Chief visits Florida National Guard units [Image 2 of 3]

    NGB Chief visits Florida National Guard units

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters carrying U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, National Guard Bureau chief, Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, Director of the Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James Eifert, the Adjutant General of Florida, and other senior officials, land at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, April 14, 2021. Hokanson toured the 125th Fighter Wing and Camp Blanding Joint Training Center meeting with Soldiers and Airmen to learn how they support the Florida National Guard mission. (U. S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 16:18
    Photo ID: 6600847
    VIRIN: 210414-Z-XV261-1001
    Resolution: 5698x3630
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    This work, NGB Chief visits Florida National Guard units [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

