U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, National Guard Bureau chief, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James Eifert, the Adjutant General of Florida, following a tour of the 125th Fighter Wing and Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, April 14, 2021. (U. S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 16:18 Photo ID: 6600845 VIRIN: 210414-Z-XV261-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.61 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NGB Chief visits Florida National Guard units [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.