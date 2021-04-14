Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NGB Chief visits Florida National Guard units

    NGB Chief visits Florida National Guard units

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, National Guard Bureau chief, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James Eifert, the Adjutant General of Florida, following a tour of the 125th Fighter Wing and Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, April 14, 2021. (U. S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 16:18
    Photo ID: 6600845
    VIRIN: 210414-Z-XV261-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NGB Chief visits Florida National Guard units [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

