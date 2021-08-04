Veterans speak on Somali Civil War during Mission Command Conference

Retired Cols. Larry Perino and Lee Van Arsdale (left), retired Chief Warrant Officer Stan Wood (center), retired Maj. Jeff Struecker and retired Master Sgt. Matt Eversmann (right) took the stage and conveyed their perspectives during the Somali Civil War and provided insights on the harsh realities and how to maintain mental health during dire situations to a full audience of cadets during the Mission Command Conference event at Eisenhower Hall April 8.

