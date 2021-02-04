Army West Point Crew members, coach discuss their leadership experiences during HOSR ‘Story Hour’

Army West Point Crew member Class of 2022 Cadet Thomas Hilt (top row, second from the right) shared his crew experiences with the rowing community during a “Story Hour” of the “50 Years. 50 Stories.” hosted virtually on Zoom by the Head of Schuylkill Regatta’s Executive Director, Jennifer Wesson, March 24.

