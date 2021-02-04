Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army West Point Crew members, coach discuss their leadership experiences during HOSR ‘Story Hour’ [Image 2 of 2]

    Army West Point Crew members, coach discuss their leadership experiences during HOSR ‘Story Hour’

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Army West Point Crew’s Assistant Coach and Equipment Manager Kate Brownson (in the middle on the right side), who wrote a story for Head of Schuylkill Regatta titled, “Rowing: The Making of an Officer,” shared her crew experiences with the rowing community during a “Story Hour" of the “50 Years. 50 Stories.” hosted virtually on Zoom by the HOSR’s Executive Director, Jennifer Wesson, March 24. Brownson, who has coached at West Point since 2015, spoke about the women’s crew team during her talk. 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 16:03
    Photo ID: 6600786
    VIRIN: 210402-O-ZV784-751
    Resolution: 1550x828
    Size: 455.56 KB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army West Point Crew members, coach discuss their leadership experiences during HOSR ‘Story Hour’ [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army West Point Crew members, coach discuss their leadership experiences during HOSR ‘Story Hour’
    Army West Point Crew members, coach discuss their leadership experiences during HOSR ‘Story Hour’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army West Point Crew members, coach discuss their leadership experiences during HOSR &lsquo;Story Hour&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    Army West Point Crew
    HOSR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT