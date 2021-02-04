Army West Point Crew’s Assistant Coach and Equipment Manager Kate Brownson (in the middle on the right side), who wrote a story for Head of Schuylkill Regatta titled, “Rowing: The Making of an Officer,” shared her crew experiences with the rowing community during a “Story Hour" of the “50 Years. 50 Stories.” hosted virtually on Zoom by the HOSR’s Executive Director, Jennifer Wesson, March 24. Brownson, who has coached at West Point since 2015, spoke about the women’s crew team during her talk.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 16:03 Photo ID: 6600786 VIRIN: 210402-O-ZV784-751 Resolution: 1550x828 Size: 455.56 KB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army West Point Crew members, coach discuss their leadership experiences during HOSR ‘Story Hour’ [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.