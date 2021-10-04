HuRT-C offers capstone cadets, FAST a first-hand familiarity with future military unmanned systems

The Human-Robot Teaming — Competition (HuRT-C), which helps develop manned-unmanned teams (MUMT) capable of conducting reconnaissance and providing direct fire support to improve the combat effectiveness of a squad-sized element, is supported by by the Robotics Research Center (RRC) along with Army Research Lab and Navy funding.
