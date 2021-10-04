Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HuRT-C offers capstone cadets, FAST a first-hand familiarity with future military unmanned systems [Image 3 of 3]

    HuRT-C offers capstone cadets, FAST a first-hand familiarity with future military unmanned systems

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The Human-Robot Teaming — Competition (HuRT-C), which helps develop manned-unmanned teams (MUMT) capable of conducting reconnaissance and providing direct fire support to improve the combat effectiveness of a squad-sized element, is supported by by the Robotics Research Center (RRC) along with Army Research Lab and Navy funding.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 16:03
    Photo ID: 6600778
    VIRIN: 210410-O-ZV784-100
    Resolution: 1550x933
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HuRT-C offers capstone cadets, FAST a first-hand familiarity with future military unmanned systems [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HuRT-C offers capstone cadets, FAST a first-hand familiarity with future military unmanned systems
    HuRT-C offers capstone cadets, FAST a first-hand familiarity with future military unmanned systems
    HuRT-C offers capstone cadets, FAST a first-hand familiarity with future military unmanned systems

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HuRT-C offers capstone cadets, FAST a first-hand familiarity with future military unmanned systems

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Unmanned Systems
    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    HuRT-C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT