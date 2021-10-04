The HuRT-C West Point Capstone Team, comprised of cadets from three different academic departments, built two unmanned systems, the UGV (above) and the (right photo) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV/Tarot 650), that it will be graded on as their capstone project.
This work, HuRT-C offers capstone cadets, FAST a first-hand familiarity with future military unmanned systems, by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
