    Spartans Compete During Innovation Arena [Image 1 of 2]

    Spartans Compete During Innovation Arena

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A paratrooper with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (A), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, demonstrates his idea of a virtual reality training system to leadership during a SPARwerx presentation event at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 14, 2021. SPARwerx is the digital technology innovation cell within the brigade allowing a medium for paratroopers to bring solutions to challenges faced in an Arctic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:35
    Photo ID: 6600680
    VIRIN: 210414-A-DU810-468
    Resolution: 4985x3323
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Spartans Compete During Innovation Arena
    Spartans Compete During Innovation Arena

