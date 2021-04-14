A paratrooper with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (A), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, demonstrates his idea of a virtual reality training system to leadership during a SPARwerx presentation event at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 14, 2021. SPARwerx is the digital technology innovation cell within the brigade allowing a medium for paratroopers to bring solutions to challenges faced in an Arctic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 14:35
|Photo ID:
|6600680
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-DU810-468
|Resolution:
|4985x3323
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartans Compete During Innovation Arena [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT