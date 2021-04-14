Spartans Compete During Innovation Arena

A paratrooper with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (A), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, demonstrates his idea of a foldable sled to leadership during a SPARwerx presentation event at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 14, 2021. SPARwerx is the digital technology innovation cell within the brigade allowing a medium for paratroopers to bring solutions to challenges faced in an Arctic environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

