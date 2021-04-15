Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Miha Škerbinc visits U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters [Image 5 of 7]

    Brigadier General Miha Škerbinc visits U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters

    GERMANY

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Brigadier General Miha Škerbinc, Slovenian Land Force Commander, and members of his staff visited U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters here, Apr. 15, 2021. U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Commanding General, Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, welcomed the delegation with an honor cordon comprised of Soldiers from the 529th Military Police Company Honor Guard.

    Senior leader visits like this serve to strengthen relationships and demonstrate U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s commitment to our ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 11:37
    Photo ID: 6600386
    VIRIN: 210415-A-YQ762-0038
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 13.7 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Miha Škerbinc visits U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters [Image 7 of 7], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

