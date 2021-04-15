WIESBADEN, Germany – Brigadier General Miha Škerbinc, Slovenian Land Force Commander, and members of his staff visited U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters here, Apr. 15, 2021. U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Commanding General, Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, welcomed the delegation with an honor cordon comprised of Soldiers from the 529th Military Police Company Honor Guard.
Senior leader visits like this serve to strengthen relationships and demonstrate U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s commitment to our ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 11:37
|Photo ID:
|6600379
|VIRIN:
|210415-A-YQ762-0071
|Resolution:
|3124x4374
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigadier General Miha Škerbinc visits U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters [Image 7 of 7], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
