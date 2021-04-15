The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, provides testimony at a virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on U.S. Southern Command, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 15, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
This work, SOUTHCOM Commander Provides Testimony to House Hearing [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
