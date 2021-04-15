Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Commander Provides Testimony to House Hearing [Image 3 of 7]

    SOUTHCOM Commander Provides Testimony to House Hearing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, provides testimony at a virtual House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on U.S. Southern Command, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 15, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 11:16
    Photo ID: 6600314
    VIRIN: 210415-D-BN624-0013
    Resolution: 4515x3004
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM Commander Provides Testimony to House Hearing [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    Craig Faller

