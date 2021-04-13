DAT nutrition ID labels to help Robins Commissary shoppers spot healthy foods on shelves

A Green Thumb nutrition identification card is placed above a bin of Clementine’s in the installation commissary at Robin Air Force Base, Georgia, April 13, 2021. The dietitian-approved thumb initiative aims to make locating healthy, nutritionally-dense foods easy for shoppers to find so that they can make healthier food choices.

