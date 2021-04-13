Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAT nutrition ID labels to help Robins Commissary shoppers spot healthy foods on shelves

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Rodney Speed 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A Green Thumb nutrition identification card has been placed on the shelves in the base commissary at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 13, 2021. The dietitian-approved thumb initiative aims to make locating healthy nutritionally-dense foods easy for shoppers to find so that they can make healthier food choices.

    This work, DAT nutrition ID labels to help Robins Commissary shoppers spot healthy foods on shelves [Image 2 of 2], by Rodney Speed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Thumb nutrition identification card
    Defense Commisary Agency initiative
    nutritionally-dense foods

