210413-N-EI510-0590 GAETA, Italy (April 13, 2021) Navy and Military Sealift Command search and rescue swimmers attached to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 participate in joint training in Gaeta, Italy April 13, 2021. Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy operates with a combined crew of Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes/Released)

Date Taken: 04.13.2021
Date Posted: 04.15.2021
Photo ID: 6599860
Location: GAETA, IT
This work, USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.