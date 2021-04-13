Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GAETA, ITALY

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Scott Barnes 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    210413-N-EI510-0543 GAETA, Italy (April 13, 2021) Navy and Military Sealift Command search and rescue swimmers attached to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 participate in joint training in Gaeta, Italy April 13, 2021. Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy operates with a combined crew of Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes/Released)

    This work, USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    MSC
    Sixth Fleet
    Navy
    Military Sealift Command
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

