Airborne Operation, April 15, 2021

A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducts an airborne operation from U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, April 14, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

