Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airborne Operation, April 15, 2021 [Image 8 of 8]

    Airborne Operation, April 15, 2021

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, April 14, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands‘ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 04:18
    Photo ID: 6599843
    VIRIN: 210414-A-JM436-0040
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operation, April 15, 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airborne Operation, April 15, 2021
    Airborne Operation, April 15, 2021
    Airborne Operation, April 15, 2021
    Airborne Operation, April 15, 2021
    Airborne Operation, April 15, 2021
    Airborne Operation, April 15, 2021
    Airborne Operation, April 15, 2021
    Airborne Operation, April 15, 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    ArmyCOVID19fight
    TrainingDoneRight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT