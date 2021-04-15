Andersen Airmen assist with Yona food distribution

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron place food commodities onto a table during a COVID-19 relief food distribution event at the community gym in Yona, Guam, April 15, 2021. The 36th CES is Yona’s sister squadron, as part of the Andersen Air Force Base Sister Village Sister Squadron program, through which squadron members collaborate with Guam residents in activities to strengthen their friendship and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alana Chargualaf)

