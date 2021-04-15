Andersen Airmen assist with Yona food distribution

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YONA, GUAM

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Alana Chargualaf 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron and Kylani Ogo, Miss Voluptuous Pacific and Yona resident, participate a COVID-19 relief food distribution event at the community gym in Yona, Guam, April 15, 2021. The 36th CES is Yona’s sister squadron, as part of the Andersen Air Force Base Sister Village Sister Squadron program, through which squadron members collaborate with Guam residents in activities to strengthen their friendship and partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alana Chargualaf)

