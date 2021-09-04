Springfield, Ohio native earns warfare qualification while forward-deployed

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 9, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Brittany Cure, from Springfield, Ohio, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7’s N6 Department, is awarded the Enlisted Information Dominance Warfare Specialist pin. Commander, Submarine Group 7 directs submarine activities throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea: two forward-deployed submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), five surveillance towed array sensor system vessels and three oceanographic survey vessels when tasked for theater anti-submarine warfare operation and four attack submarines homeported in Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    information systems
    springfield
    ohio
    warfighting
    information dominance

