Springfield, Ohio native earns warfare qualification while forward-deployed

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 9, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Brittany Cure, from Springfield, Ohio, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7’s N6 Department, is awarded the Enlisted Information Dominance Warfare Specialist pin. Commander, Submarine Group 7 directs submarine activities throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea: two forward-deployed submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), five surveillance towed array sensor system vessels and three oceanographic survey vessels when tasked for theater anti-submarine warfare operation and four attack submarines homeported in Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

