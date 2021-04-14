Akron, Ohio native honored for 3 years of forward-deployed service

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 14, 2021) Yeoman (Submarines) 1st Class Sebastian Campbell, from Akron, Ohio, is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at the end of a successful 3-year tour. During his assignment to Commander, Submarine Group 7, Campbell served as both the administration and personnel (N1) department's leading petty officer (LPO), and the Intelligence (N2) department's special security office LPO. He departs to continue his service aboard USS Henry M. Jackson (Gold) (SSBN 730). (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cassandra Thompson)

Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: AKRON, OH, US