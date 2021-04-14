Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Akron, Ohio native honored for 3 years of forward-deployed service [Image 2 of 2]

    Akron, Ohio native honored for 3 years of forward-deployed service

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Lt. Cassandra Thompson 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 14, 2021) Yeoman (Submarines) 1st Class Sebastian Campbell, from Akron, Ohio, is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at the end of a successful 3-year tour. During his assignment to Commander, Submarine Group 7, Campbell served as both the administration and personnel (N1) department's leading petty officer (LPO), and the Intelligence (N2) department's special security office LPO. He departs to continue his service aboard USS Henry M. Jackson (Gold) (SSBN 730). (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cassandra Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 00:49
    Photo ID: 6599731
    VIRIN: 210414-N-PD773-0008
    Resolution: 5320x3494
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: AKRON, OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Akron, Ohio native honored for 3 years of forward-deployed service [Image 2 of 2], by LT Cassandra Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Akron, Ohio native honored for 3 years of forward-deployed service
    Akron, Ohio native honored for 3 years of forward-deployed service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    japan
    submarines
    akron
    yeoman
    ohio
    yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT