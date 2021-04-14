HSC-4 NAS Fallon Detachment 2021

210414-N-PH222-2051 Fallon, Nev. (April 14, 2021)







Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Jonathan Miranda, from Huntington Beach, Calif., assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 4, fires a GAU-21 machine gun in a MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter, during a live fire training exercise near Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon. A GAU-21 produces 1,100 rounds per minute cyclic rate of fire using an open-bolt operation and a dual recoil buffer system. Air Wing Fallon is part of the predeployment training cycle for Navy's carrier air wings. HSC-4, along with VFA-2, VFA-192, VFA-113, VFA-147, VAQ-136, VAW-113, and HSM-78 comprise CVW-2 and are detached to NAS Fallon in order to sharpen their warfighting readiness through a rigorous 5-week curriculum. The training conducted during Air Wing Fallon drives air wing integration and ensures that all CVW-2 squadrons are ready to conduct the full range of military operations when they deploy later this year. HSC 4 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

