    HSC-4 NAS Fallon Detachment 2021 [Image 11 of 11]

    HSC-4 NAS Fallon Detachment 2021

    NV, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    210414-N-PH222-1765 Fallon, Nev. (April 14, 2021)



    Lt. Jamel Lawson, from Fayetteville, N.C., assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 4, pilots a MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter, during a live fire training exercise near Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon. Air Wing Fallon is part of the predeployment training cycle for Navy's carrier air wings. HSC-4, along with VFA-2, VFA-192, VFA-113, VFA-147, VAQ-136, VAW-113, and HSM-78 comprise CVW-2 and are detached to NAS Fallon in order to sharpen their warfighting readiness through a rigorous 5-week curriculum. The training conducted during Air Wing Fallon drives air wing integration and ensures that all CVW-2 squadrons are ready to conduct the full range of military operations when they deploy later this year. HSC 4 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021
