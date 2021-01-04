Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Taylor Jenkins, 9th Engineer Support Battalion combat engineer, and Philippine Army Pfc. Christian Azurin, 564th Engineer Construction Battalion, build column formwork for a new daycare center during Balikatan 21 in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., April 1, 2021. Humanitarian and civic assistance activities during Balikatan provide direct support to local communities, while enabling our forces to get to know each other on a personal level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

