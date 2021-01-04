Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build [Image 2 of 4]

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build

    PHILIPPINES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion and Philippine soldiers with 564th Engineer Construction Battalion nail column framework in place for a new daycare center during Balikatan 21 in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., April 1, 2021. Humanitarian and civic assistance activities during Balikatan provide direct support to local communities, while enabling our forces to get to know each other on a personal level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 23:26
