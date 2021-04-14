Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade Conversion Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade Conversion Ceremony

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers of the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade salute the national colors during the Brigade Conversion Ceremony on Weyand Field at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 14, 2021. The new Division Sustainment Brigade is now tasked with provided sustainment support throughout all Army theaters of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 22:50
    Photo ID: 6599648
    VIRIN: 210414-A-RN631-812
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade Conversion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Support Operations
    Force readiness
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade
    Brigade Conversion Ceremony

