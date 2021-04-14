25th Division Sustainment Brigade Conversion Ceremony

Soldiers of the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade salute the national colors during the Brigade Conversion Ceremony on Weyand Field at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 14, 2021. The new Division Sustainment Brigade is now tasked with provided sustainment support throughout all Army theaters of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

