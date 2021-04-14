25th Division Sustainment Brigade Conversion Ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Marnoch and Col. Landis Maddox, command sergeant major and commander of the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division uncase the brigade colors during the Brigade Conversion Ceremony on Weyand Field at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 14, 2021. The new Division Sustainment Brigade is now tasked with provided sustainment support throughout all Army theaters of operation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

