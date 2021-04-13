Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen work alongside civilians distributing groceries to local citizens at a food bank in Tucson, April. 14, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs all over the state during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6599358
|VIRIN:
|210414-Z-UN281-016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG continues to support local community food banks across Arizona [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
