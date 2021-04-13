AZNG continues to support local community food banks across Arizona

Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen work alongside civilians distributing groceries to local citizens at a food bank in Tucson, April. 14, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs all over the state during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

